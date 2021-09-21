Mario Balotelli on Tuesday night, September 21, scored against Besiktas in League match that ended in 3-3 draw

The Italian striker then celebrated his goal in front of Besiktas coach so as to pay him back for what he did years back

Besiktas coach Sergen Yalcin in 2013 described Mario Balotelli as brainless after missing a chance for Manchester City

Mario Balotelli on Tuesday night, September 21, continued with his controversy on the football pitch as he trolled Besiktas coach Sergen Yalcın after scoring for his side in the Turkish League game which ended 3-3.

Back in 2013 while playing for Premier League side Manchester City, Mario Balotelli was among the players who traveled to the United States for pre-season tour.

And while playing against LA Galaxy, Mario Balotelli decided to backheel the ball when running through on goal which was one on one with the goalkeeper and missed scoring.

Mario Balotelli in action on the pitch. Photo by Jonathan Moscrop

Source: Getty Images

Former Turkey player Sergen Yalcin was working as a pundit at the time and described the then City forward as 'brainless.' according to the report on Sportbible.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Fast forward to present day and playing for Adana Demirspor, Balotelli came up against Besiktas, now managed by Yalcin, on Tuesday night, September 21, and celebrated in front of him.

Mario Balotelli got his goal in the 78th minute in the match that ended in a 3-3 draw and run to the opposition bench to celebrate with his hand on his head.

Mario Balotelli mobbed by fans in Turkey

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Mario Balotelli has been mobbed by hundreds of fans after the Italian footballer landed in Turkey where he will play for Süper Lig club Adana Demirspor in the coming League season.

The Italian who had played for Liverpool and Manchester City completed a surprise move for the Turkish side and signed a three-year contract with them.

Mario Balotelli arrived Turkey on Sunday night, August 1, and fans were already on ground to welcome the super striker.

The excited supporters, many of whom weren't wearing masks, sung at the top of their voices as drums were being played in the background.

Balotelli who was accompanied by his brother Enock eventually made his way into the vehicle even as fans were still following the movement of the ride.

Source: Legit.ng News