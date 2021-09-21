American boxer Deontay Wilder traced his heritage back to Edo State in Nigeria days before his trilogy against Tyson Fury

The Bronze Bomber declared to his fans on Instagram according to his roots that he was born a warrior and maybe Fury should be wary of him

Both fighters will be meeting for the third time in October after the Gypsy King won the belt in the second leg

Deontay Wilder has finally traced his roots to Edo state in the southern region of Nigeria as he also declared himself a 'born warrior'.

The American boxer declared the blood of the Benin people flow through his veins while wearing some of the beads from the ancient land.

Wilder is currently preparing for his third face-off with current WBC titleholder Tyson Fury on October 9 but he took time out to find his root having earlier stated that he would.

Deontay Wilder during his press conference ahead of trilogy against Tyson Fury. Photo by Meg Oliphant

Source: Getty Images

The 35-year-old wow his Nigerian fans on his official Instagram page with over 2.7 million followers after sharing a picture of himself adorned with some accessories. He said:

"I was born to be a warrior, Ima Edo man. It permeates my blood and travels through my veins. I am a king."

Wilder will be hoping to reclaim his title from the Gypsy King when both fighters finally meet in the final phase of their clash.

The duo shared spoils in their first meeting but the second clash ended very badly for the American who kissed the canvass in the seventh round with bleeding ears.

Which Nigerian state is Deontay Wilder from?

Legit.ng earlier reported that Deontay Wilder once claimed he was Nigerian and never stated where he is actually from.

In a recent post ahead of the build-up to his heavyweight clash with Tyson Fury claims, the Bronzer claims he is from Edo state.

In the video, the former WBC champion who has never been to the country was being interviewed and he revealed that he hails from the heartbeat of the nation.

Also, Legit.ng reported that American boxer Deontay Wilder has been slammed by Nigerian and British star Anthony Joshua who claimed that the Bronze Bomber is not in the category of elite fighters.

This latest attack by Anthony Joshua is coming with days to the fight between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury which is expected to hold next month.

