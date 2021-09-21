Mike Tyson started fighting people way older than him since he was nine before gaining recognition on the world stage

The American became the first to achieve several feats in the heavyweight category after turning pro

Tyson was the youngest to win the title while he was also the first to unify all the belts - WBA, WBC, and IBF titles

Mike Tyson remains one of the fearsome boxers in history owing to his achievements in the combat sport.

Give Me Sports reports that the retired pugilist became the first heavyweight champion to unify the WBA, WBC, and IBF titles.

The news publication further revealed that the 55-year-old was also the youngest boxer to win a heavyweight title in history.

Mike Tyson at the Staples Centre to catch Utah Jazz vs LA Lakers game on April 19. Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE

Source: Getty Images

Tyson recorded 50 career wins with 44 of them clinched through knockouts during his 20-year reign in the boxing rings.

All these however started when he was age nine when he used to beat up his mates and fight their fathers whenever they went home crying to their parents.

What Mike Tyson said about his childhood

Tyson opened up about his childhood while speaking with Valuetainment TV, saying:

“I must’ve had three or four [street] fights a day. From like age nine… I was 200lbs at age 12. I was fighting the kid, then fighting their fathers. They were crying, went home, and got their father. Then I would fight the father.”

The former heavyweight champion announced himself to the world when he won the Junior Olympic Championship gold medal after beating Joe Cortez in 1981.

And he was able to repeat the feat the following year following his triumph over Kelton Brown, but his real breakthrough came when he knocked out Hector Mercedes in the first round on March 6, 1985.

What Mike Tyson sent to Mayweather

Legit.ng earlier reported that ex-heavyweight champion Mike Tyson has warned Floyd Mayweather to stop fighting opponents outside of his weight category at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium.

Contrary to the expectations of many, the YouTuber lasted the eight rounds in the exhibition bout in spite of his lack of experience in the sport.

The 26-year-old gave the 'Money-Man' a run for his money in the first few rounds of the game but ran out of fumes as the rounds progressed.

