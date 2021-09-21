Paris Saint-Germain recorded a win over Lyon on Sunday, September 19, in which Neymar and Icardi netted the goals

Lionel Messi was unable to score against Lyon and was substituted by Pochettino in the 75th minute of the tie

Former Paris Saint-Germain star Jerome Rothen claimed that Pochettino made a mistake by removing Lionel Messi

Jerome Rothen who played more than 180 games for Paris Saint-Germain has slammed current manager Pochettino for his decision to substitute Lionel Messi in their game against Lyon.

Although Paris Saint-Germain recorded a 2-1 win over Lyon at home in which Neymar and Mauro Icardi scored, but Lionel Messi was unable to find the back of the net for his new club.

Paris Saint-Germain were expecting Lionel Messi to score his first goal against Lyon, but the Argentine found it hard to open scoring and was taken off in the 75th minute.

Pochettino and Lionel Messi in action for Paris Saint-Germain. Photo by Mehdi Taamallah

Lionel Messi was not happy with the decision of Pochettino not to allow him to finish the game and the Argentine even snubbed shaking the former Spurs boss.

However, Pochettino denied having any issues with Lionel Messi as he claimed that he made a good decision to sub Lionel Messi.

According to the latest report on UK Sun and Onze, Jerome Rothen stated clearly that Pochettino should have allowed Lionel Messi to finish the encounter.

Jerome Rothen's reaction

"There was a total misunderstanding. We saw it, Lionel Messi wanted to stay on the pitch. Pochettino made his decision in his heart and conscience.

"Where I find it completely inappropriate on the part of Pochettino, it's that he's never been like that with the other stars of the team.

"Since he arrived, whether it was Neymar or [Kylian] Mbappe, he always left them on the pitch, even when they were bad.''

Lionel Messi shuns manager Pochettino

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Lionel Messi seemed very angry with Mauricio Pochettino after the manager removed him during Paris Saint Germain's 2-1 win over Lyon at Parc Des Princes over the weekend.

The 34-year-old was handed his first start since his sensational move to the French League outfit during the summer transfer window on a two-year deal as a free agent.

He ended his relationship with boyhood club Barcelona after it was clear that the Spanish League outfit don't have the wherewithal to renew his contract.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner led his side's attack alongside Kylian Mbappe and Neymar but the trio once again failed to impress as Messi continues to search for his first PSG goal.

