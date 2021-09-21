Lionel Messi reportedly ironed out his issues with Mauricio Pochettino after tension during the Lyon game

But the 34-year old will miss his side’s next Ligue 1 game against Metz on Wednesday, September 22

Messi has a knock on his left knee, with the clash against Manchester City in the Champions League only a week away

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Lionel Messi will miss the Ligue 1 clash against Metz on Wednesday, September 22, with a knock on his left knee.

Paris Saint Germain superstar Lionel Messi will miss the Ligue 1 clash against Metz. Photo by John Berry.

Source: UGC

Messi courted discussion online on Sunday, September 19, after he openly expressed his frustration at manager Mauricio Pochettino after the gaffer decided to take him off with the clash against Lyon finely poised at 101.

The Argentine, 34, snubbed Pochettino’s handshake and was clearly distraught at being brought off.

However, RMC Sport reports that Messi and the PSG boss have since ironed out their differences after the misunderstanding.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

According to the report, Pochettino’s decision to take off Messi was motivated by the fact that the six-time Ballon d’or winner seemed to be struggling with a nibble on his left knee.

As a precautionary measure, the PSG boss decided not to risk aggravating the injury and Messi was taken off and replaced by Achraf Hakimi.

PSG face a daunting string of fixtures before the international break as they face Metz on Wednesday before a tricky fixture against Montpellier on Saturday, before facing Manchester City in the Champions League the following Tuesday.

With six wins from their opening six Ligue 1 fixtures, Pochettino’s side are looking decent domestically and Messi will possibly need to be rested long enough to be fit for the Manchester City clash.

PSG confirmed Messi’s knock on Tuesday and the club said a further update on the injury would be provided in the next 48 hours.

Since making his move from Barcelona, Messi has had a tough start to life in France.

He has made three appearances for PSG so far, playing a total of 190 minutes, with no goal to show for yet.

Ex-PSG star Rothen claims Pochettino was wrong for taking out Messi against Lyon

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Jerome Rothen who played more than 180 games for Paris Saint-Germain slammed current manager Mauricio Pochettino for his decision to substitute Lionel Messi in their game against Lyon.

Although Paris Saint-Germain recorded a 2-1 win over Lyon at home in which Neymar and Mauro Icardi scored, Lionel Messi hugged major headlines for refusing Pochettino's handshake after he was replaced in the game.

Lionel Messi was not happy with his manager's decision to take him out when the game was still at 1-1.

However, Pochettino denied having any issues with Lionel Messi as he claimed that he made a good decision to substitute his fellow countryman.

But Jerome Rothen has clearly stated that Pochettino should have allowed Lionel Messi to finish the encounter.

Source: Legit