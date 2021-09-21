Marcos Alonso has claimed that he no longer believes kneeling before a match has positively affected the fight against racism

The Chelsea defender believes he will be pointing at the badge that reads respect on the team's shirt will be his new stance

The 30-year-old has been in top form this season and has featured for Thomas Tuchel's side in all seven matches this term

Marcos Alonso has explained that he believes the anti-racism protest widely seen before kick-offs at matches, has now lost its impact, Sports Bible.

The Chelsea defender who has featured in all seven games for the Blues this season is choosing to make his own gesture to fight racial discrimination.

Marcos Alonsos said he will be pointing at the badge reading respect instead of kneeling before a match. Photo by Visionhaus

Source: Getty Images

What Alonso said

The Italian defender told Sky Sports:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"I am fully against racism and I'm against every type of discrimination, and I just prefer to put my finger to the badge where it says no to racism, like they do in some other sports and football in other countries,"

"I prefer to do it this way and, of course, to say very clearly that I am against racism and I respect everybody."

The likes of Romelu Lukaku, Antonio Rudiger, Reece James and N'Golo Kante have come under attacks for racism and Alonso was asked if he had discussed the issue with his teammates as he responded.

"No, we haven't talked about it.

"We are in the changing room and we are like a family. I have a very good relationship with everyone, I love everyone and up to now we haven't talked about it."

Alonso was in fine form against Tottenham as he was one the scorers in Chelsea's win over Tottenham in the London derby over the weekend.

Tottenham vs Chelsea

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Chelsea continued their unbeaten run in the Premier League following their convincing 2-0 win over Tottenham.

Thiago Sila, N'Golo Kante and Antonio Rudiger score all three goals in the second-half to keep the Blues joint-top of the English top-flight division.

The match produced fewer chances in the first half but Thomas Tuchel's side came out smoking in the second period.

Marcos Alonso brought out the best from Hugo Lloris with a volley at the start of the second half and the resulting corner-kick ended in the back of the net.

Source: Legit.ng