Reports suggest Atletico Madrid and Juventus are both interested in Arsenal youngster and England international Bukayo Saka

The Arsenal winger has been a revelation for the Gunners since breaking into the first team as a teenager in 2018

The Gunners reportedly value the 20-year old at £43 million after bursting into top-flight action in the last two years

At least two Champions League clubs are interested in signing talented Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka.

Arsenal reportedly values 20-year old Bukayo Saka at £43 million. Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC.

Source: Getty Images

Juve and Atletico pursuit of Saka

Saka has starred for club and country in recent months, and is an integral part of Mikel Arteta’s side as the Gunners continue their resurgence in the Premier League.

According to Italian outlet Calcio Mercato, Atletico Madrid and Juventus are two clubs who are closely monitoring Saka’s situation at Arsenal.

The report further suggests, however, that Arsenal will not accept anything less than £43 million for Saka.

Since making his debut for Arsenal as a 17-year old in 2018, Saka has risen quite fast into a crucial first-team player, making 64 appearances for the North London side in all competitions so far.

His most recent appearance was against Burnley in a game where the Gunners narrowly edged it 1-0 courtesy of a Martin Odegaard free-kick.

Juve and Atletico are both in transitional periods, although they are experiencing contrasting fortunes domestically.

Juventus, who lost Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United, are struggling to find their feet in the Serie A and a recent 1-1 draw with AC Milan was the latest pointer that radical changes need to be made to the squad in the next transfer window.

For Atletico Madrid, the club released a number of players in the summer transfer window, either on loan or permanent transfers.

The likes of Saul Niguez, Fransisco Montero and Vitolo were among the 13 players who left the club.

Despite the loan signings of Antoinne Griezzman and Mousa Dembele from Barcelona and Lyon respectively, Atletico still want to bolster their squad, and Saka looks like a decent long-term acquisition.

