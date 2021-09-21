Anthony Joshua is billed to take on Oleksandr Usyk over the weekend in a WBA, WBO title-defence showdown

The British-Nigerian boxer has delivered a sarcastic response when asked about his new slimmed-down physique

According to AJ, he is as solid as rock as he does not really focus on his weight while preparing for a massive fight

Anthony Joshua has responded to comments querying his new skinny physique as he prepares to take on Oleksandr Usyk in a WBA, WBO title defence this weekend, Independent reports.

The British-Nigerian boxer maintained that he remains as ‘solid as a rock’ after he slimmed down just for the crucial fight.

The world heavyweight champion first trimmed down his weight as well as his fighting strategy back in 2019 after suffering his first professional defeat to Andy Ruiz.

Anthony Joshua set for Oleksandr Usyk showdown. Photo: Andrew Couldridge

Source: Getty Images

Reports claim AJ will likely maintain his box-and-move strategy against Usyk when he defends his WBA, WBO, having prepared to show up in lean shape.

Asked about his shape, Joshua sarcastically replied via Linda Ikeji's Blog:

“I'm going to come in light. Run around the ring, try not to get hit. I'll be on my bike all night. I don't want to get out of 140 heartbeats per minute, so I'm really skinny.'

“Listen, I'm as solid as a rock. I'm strong, I'm good at the weight. I don't really focus on my weight. It's just training. I just put in the work.

“These are different opponents and I've learnt about training for specific opponents. These guys go longer rounds.

“When you're knocking out guys in three or four rounds, it's different. I studied boxing and what works for me and weight is not a priority.”

