Moses Simon is leading the way in French Ligue 1 when it comes to assists and creating chances so far this season

The 26-year-old Nigerian international was impressive in Nantes’ 4-1 win away at impressive Angers over the weekend

Having taken his number of assists to five, Moses Simon is now ahead of Kylian Mbappe who has registered three assists

Having registered five assists in the French Ligue 1 this season, Super Eagles forward Moses Simon tops the assists chart in the French topflight, Pulse reports.

Moses Simon assisted two more goals for Nantes over the weekend to take his tally to five assists ahead of PSG’s Kylian Mbappe who has just three.

The Nigerian sensation was impressive in their 4-1 win over Angers, a game which they totally deserved having created more chances to win all three points.

Moses Simon in action for Nantes. Photo: Sylvain Lefevre

Source: Getty Images

Simon set-up two goals in the game to notch-up his assists to five, leading the way in the entire Ligue 1 as the top assisting player.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Nantes coach Antoine Kombouare said about the Nigerian via Own Goal Nigeria:

“You don't get to see a player who gives more to the team than to himself. Moses Simon plays for the good of his team and that is why he is very key to the way we play. He is very important to our plans for the season.

Following victory over Angers, the manager added:

“I was waiting for this from my players. My players took responsibility today. I congratulate them! When you are on three consecutive defeats, you ask yourself a lot of questions.

“Angers had not lost at home this season, so I'm happy to see us regain our efficiency. And we scored our four goals from four shots on target. I like it.

“We made more mistakes, but that means that we could depend on Alban Lafont to makes the saves. We were due some luck because we never doubted.

Messi spotted limping before being substituted

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Lionel Messi would have realized he was being substituted by Mauricio Pochettino for a suspected injury he was spotted in training limping.

The entire story Paris Saint-Germain have a date with Metz in a Ligue 1 fixture and with the situation at hand, the Argentine is doubtful for the game.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner was substituted early in the win against Lyon as he snubbed a handshake from Pochettino.

The 34-year-old who is yet to register his first goal for the Parisians wanted to play the entire game before he was subbed off for Achraf Hakimi.

Source: Legit