Massimiliano Allegri was clearly left angry after Juventus shared spoils with rivals AC Milan in their fourth league game of the season.

The 54-year-old stormed off the pitch swearing and yelling at the players after their disappointing display that saw the visitors run off with a point at the end of the meeting.

Alvaro Morata opened the scoring for the home team just four minutes into the encounter through a solo effort after breaking loose from the midfield before heightening Mike Maignan in the end.

Massimiliano Allegri reacts during Juventus' vs AC Milan's Serie A clash earlier this week. Photo by Sportinfoto/DeFodi Images

But, they failed to hold on to the early lead after allowing Ante Rebic to restore parity for the guests in the 76th minute and they both went away with a point each.

What Allegri said after the game

And when he was asked about his players' performances after the game, the former midfielder told DAZN as reported by Sport Bible that:

"I'm angry tonight. We had a good first half, in the second half we risked losing it. Until the 1-1, we were in full control."

The result now puts the Old Lady in the 18th position after four games ahead of their next league game against Spezia on Wednesday, September 22 where they will be aiming for their first win.

