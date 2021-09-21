Victor Osimhen was among the goalscorers for Napoli in their perfect win over Udinese on Monday night, September 20

The 22-year-old scored the first goal of the encounter and he has received accolade from former Super Eagles goalie Dele Aiyenugba

Dele Aiyenugba explained that he see Victor Osimhen becoming the best player in African if he maintains current form

Victor Osimhen on Monday night, September 20, continued with his impressive performance so far this season by netting for Napoli in their 4-0 win over Udinese in Serie A battle.

The encounter was an easy win for Victor Osimhen and his teammates as they are now topping the Italian Serie A table ahead of reigning champions Inter Milan.

Osimhen who was making his third League appearance this term for Napoli opened the scoring for his side in the 24th minute as he tapped in Lorenzo Insigne’s looping ball.

Victor Osimhen in action for Napoli against Udinese. Photo by Emmanuele Ciancaglini

Source: Getty Images

The Super Eagles striker would have gotten his brace five minutes later when he got a nice pass from defender Koulibaly, but he was unable to find the back of the net.

Victor Osimhen has now taken his tally to 11 goals in 27 Serie A appearances for Napoli since he joined last summer from Lille which is nice enough for the Nigerian striker.

According to the report on GOAL and Soccernet, Amir Rrahmani scored the second goal for Napoli in the 35th minute as Victor Osimhen and his teammates went into the dressing room with a two-goal lead.

Did Udinese fight in the second half?

Udinese tried all they could to come back into the game in the second half, but Napoli players were more determined to get the win as they got two more goals.

Agile defender Kalidou Koulibaly scored the third goal for Napoli in the 52nd minute before Lozano got the fourth and last goal in the 84th minute.

Speaking to Legit.ng on Victor Osimhen's form so far this season for Napoli, former Super Eagles goalkeeper Dele Aiyenugba stated clearly that he sees the 22-year-old winning the best African player of the year award.

Dele Aiyenugba's reaction

''Victor Osimhen has all the qualities a good striker should have and I must say I am impressed with his game for Napoli this season as I urge him to continue shining.

''If Victor should maintain this current goal-scoring form, then I see him becoming the next best African footballer of the year and you know what that means for Nigeria.''

Victor Osimhen scores brace against Leicester City

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Napoli will have Africa's most expensive player Victor Osimhen to thank for their 2-2 Europa League draw against Leicester City at King Power Stadium on Thursday, September 18.

The Super Eagles attacker outshined his compatriots Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi on the pitch in spite of both teams sharing the spoils at the end of the meeting.

Osimhen struck twice in the last 21 minutes of their encounter to deny the Foxes maximum points in their Europa League Group C opening encounter.

