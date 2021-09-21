Rio Ferdinand has crowned Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger as the best centre-back in the Premier League

The German player has been one of the Blues' standout players in recent times, helping them win their second Champions League last campaign

But he could leave Stamford Bridge just when he is dishing out his best performances with his contract set to expire next year

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has showered encomiums on Chelsea star Antonio Rudiger - naming him as the best defender in the Premier League.

The 28-year-old has been superb since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel earlier this year and they both worked together to list the Blues' second Champions League glory.

He has also been part of Chelsea's impressive start to the Premier League season that has them sitting on the summit of the charts with 13 points.

Antonio Rudiger has been a mainstay in the Chelsea squad since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel. Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images.

The Blues have conceded just once thus far in the domestic league, a goal that came during their 1-1 draw against Liverpool.

Despite the west Londoners priding themselves with an array of top defenders, Rudiger has been a mainstay in the team under Tuchel.

Ferdinand claims Rudiger will rival Dias for best defender role

Ferdinand now believes the Chelsea man is easily the best centre-back in the league alongside Man City's Ruben Dias.

The legendary Man United defender described Rudiger as "immense" hailing him for his contribution to his team. Rio was quoted by Metro UK saying:

Since Tuchel has come I think he’s arguably been the best centre-back. I think him and Dias would have been close but the effect he has had on his team has been immense.

Rudiger has played five league games with one goal credited to his name and they are one of the favourites for the title.

