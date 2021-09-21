Danny Drinkwater is clearly unsatisfied with Chelsea over his treatment since he joined them from Leicester in 2017

The midfielder has been shipped out on loan to Kasimpasa, Aston Villa, and now Championship side Reading

After joining Reading, Drinkwater has no good words to describe his reign at Chelsea after saying it has been a shambles

Former Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater is hoping to revive his dwindling career at English Championship side Reading.

The 31-year-old despite his prospects after winning the English top-flight title with the Foxes six years ago joined the lower league outfit having been frozen out of the Blues squad by successive managers.

Since his dream move to Stamford Bridge in 2017, Drinkwater has only featured for them 23 times, scoring one goal in the process.

Danny Drinkwater stepping down from his team's bus ahead of the Fulham vs Reading Championship game. Photo by Kieran Cleeves/PA Images

However, after making a switch to Reading during the summer transfer window, he was quoted by The Mirror telling with TalkSport his reign at the club has been a 'shambles'.

Both Drinkwater and N'golo Kante were instrumental to Leicester's fairy tale Premier League triumph in the 2015-16 season but the former has failed to build on that success since he join the Blues.

What the former Leicester star said

"Can I paint a picture? No. It’s been a shambles. I need to [kick-start my career]. I’m more excited about this than I have been for a few years now, especially how my career’s panned out.

“Games, getting the enjoyment of football back, then going from there. A few have slid away, I’ve made mistakes, I’ve not played.

“I’m in the last year of my contract, so there’s more than just football riding on it. I’ve got other things. I’ve just got to keep in contact with the manager, trust each other and trust the team. Hopefully, they trust me and we can build on that."

Drinkwater was part of the Chelsea team that won the FA Cup title in the 2017-18 campaign.

