Man United have been tipped to challenge for the Premier League title this season following a strong start to the campaign

The Red Devils are yet to suffer defeat in five of their opening fixtures, a terrific run that now has them sitting third on the log

United have widely been named among favourites to lift the domestic title this season.

The Manchester-based club have had a strong start to the campaign and are yet to suffer defeat after five fixtures played.

Source: Getty Images

The impressive run of form has them sitting third on the Premier League table with 13 points, on level with leaders Chelsea and rivals Liverpool.

However, the stunning form notwithstanding, Solskjaer has dismissed any talk of the Premier League title challenge.

Ole told Sky Sports when asked about a tilt at the Premier League.

"You're not going to get me on that one now. It's five games into the season. I was probably down and out and lost my job yesterday. That's the way it is at Man United,"

"Let's see [about the title] when we get towards April and May."

The Red Devils have not won the domestic title since 2013 when they stormed to glory under the tutelage of Sir Alex Ferguson.

However, expectations of the side mounting a serious challenge for the Premier League have been ramped up this season.

This is largely down to the side's impressive summer transfer window which saw them make some top signings.

The window was marked with the arrivals of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane.

What does the Premier League standing look like so far?

Legit.ng earlier reported that Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool stretched their unbeaten run to five games in the Premier League so far this campaign.

All three teams have now won four games and drawn one as they currently have 13 points each as the table continues to take shape.

But, the Blues are the current table-toppers despite having the goals difference with the Merseyside outfit having scored 12 goals and conceded just one in their first five games.

United on the other hand have scored 14 goals but conceded four after the same number of games as Chelsea and Liverpool.

