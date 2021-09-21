Tiwa Savage's son, Jamil definitely knows the influence of having a famous superstar as his mother

The singer took to her Instagram story with a video of the boy affirming that he is a famous person himself

When his mum asked what he is famous for, the six year old simply noted that he is famous because his mum eually famous

Jamil's statement stirred reactions online with many people applauding him for knowing hoe great his mother's name is

Tiwa Savage's son, Jamil might just be six, but he already knows the kind of positive influence his mother's name will have on his life.

The singer shared a conversation she had with her son on her Instagram story channel, Jamil kept reiterating that he is famous and his mum asked who gave him the information.

Jamil says he is famous becaue of his mum Photo credit: @officialjamilbalogun/@tiwasavage

According to the boy, he is famous because he is on Instagram and also for being the singer's son. Tiwa captioned the cute video with a plea for people to follow her famous son.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

daezy_obi:

"My dear jamil you are not lying oo, carry your fame with pride, them no no who your mama be nii???"

chi_dominica:

"Lol and that’s on period!!!! He no lie Abeg."

learnafrique:

"Cute child and smart too."

vicky_ceo:

"And that’s on pppppperiodt!!"

ajikesheacentre:

"This boy already knows who he is."

e_unique_collets:

"It's the boldness for me."

oyetademakinde:

"Where’s the lie? Too cute."

rae_nath:

"He said what he said."

Jamil complains about Imade's attitude

Popular Nigerian superstars, Davido and Tiwa Savage's kids, Imade and Jamil aka Jam Jam are besties and they melt hearts with some of their moments on social media.

In a video on Instagram, Imade, still in her pyjamas, was seen on a video call with Jam Jam who was complaining about her attitude.

The six-year-old lamented about how Imade wanted him to go away despite the fact that he cares for her and misses her.

According to the caption, Imade wasn't paying attention to Jamil because she was watching something and the moment she opted to call him later, Jam Jam lamented again.

