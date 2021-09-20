Barcelona's struggles continue after the exit of Lionel Messi as they came from a goal down to play a 1-1 draw with Granada at Camp Nou

The visitors opened the scoring just 90 seconds into the encounter through Domingos Duarte's header from the right side of the 18-yard box

But Koeman's men maintained their fighting spirit as they secured one point after Arajuo's timely header in the 90th minute

Ronald Arajuo saved Ronald Koeman's blushes after scoring a late-minute goal that salvaged one point for Barcelona in their La Liga encounter at Camp Nou on Monday, September 20.

This came on the back of the Catalans' 3-0 defeat to Bayern Munich in their Champions League opening group fixture last week.

Despite being sandwiched by the opponents, the 22-year-old managed to jump above them stretching his neck to meet Pablo Gavira's cross in the 90th minute of the encounter.

Ronald Araujo scoring the much-needed goal for Barcelona against Granada at Camp Nou. Photo by Eric Alonso

And both sides settled for a draw as the Blaugrana now slipped to seventh on the table with eight points after four games.

Meanwhile, it was the visitors who first light up Camp Nou after shaking their hosts up in the early minutes of the meeting.

How Granada scored against Barcelona?

Just when both teams were settling into the game, Domingos Duarte stunned the hosts in the second minute after rising up to meet Sergio Escudero's cross and headed it into the back of the net.

The delivery flew past about four Barca players before getting to its target who nodded it into the left corner of the post.

Koeman's men will now shift their focus to their next game against Cadiz on Thursday, September 23rd as reported by Spanish news outlet Marca.

