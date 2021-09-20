Cristiano Ronaldo has played three games so far for Manchester United and has scored in all for the Red Devils

Young Manchester United fan waited on the road to take photo with the Portuguese and he granted the request

Ole Solskjaer and his wards have not lost any game so far this season in the Premier League thanks to Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has made the day of a young Manchester United fan with a touching gesture by stopping by while driving from training to take picture with the boy who had waited for hours.

There is no doubt about the fact that Cristiano Ronaldo is among the best footballers on earth considering his achievements so far in the round leather game and all the titles he has won.

Ronaldo is a type of player that every football fan will love to snap photos with even if you are not supporting his club because the Portuguese has made his name big time.

Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Manchester United. (Photo by Justin Setterfield

According to the report on Mirror and Previous Soccer, the young Manchester United fan waited not too far from Carrington's entrance with a cardboard sign hoping to catch a glimpse of Cristiano Ronaldo.

And when Cristiano Ronaldo got to the place where the fan was standing, he honorably slowed down and granted his request.

Cristiano Ronaldo made return to Manchester United 12 years after leaving the club and the Portuguese has scored in all the games played for the Red Devils so far.

Cristiano Ronaldo stops over to greet Manchester United fan

