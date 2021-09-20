Carlo Ancelotti seem to have buried the hatchet with Jose Mourinho after wishing the Portuguese gaffer a successful campaign with Roma

Both managers have been at loggerheads in the past but the Real Madrid stated that he wished Mourinho would win Serie A with Roma

Ancelotti and Mourinho clashed on a few occasions when they were managers of AC Milan and Inter Milan respectively

Carlo Ancelotti has backed Roma manager Jose Mourinho to win the Serie A title this season despite the rivalry between them, The Sun.

The Real Madrid who was once called dumb by the Portuguese manager later set aside their differences as the Special One later claims that he loves him.

How Ancelotti wished Mourinho well

Ancelotti who played for Roma from 1979 to 1987 told Gianluca di Marzio via Get Italian Football News that

"I hope that the Giallorossi [Roma] win with Jose Mourinho."

The Giallorossi suffered their first defeat of the season to Hellas Verona 3-2 after winning their first three games this term.

The loss takes Mourinho's men to third on the league standings and it is also Roma's first loss in the new campaign.

On the other hand, Ancelotti is holding firm at the top of La Liga standings following their remarkable comeback win against Valencia.

The rivalry between the pair back then

Mourinho and Ancelotti were not meeting eyeball to eyeball when they were managers with Inter Milan and AC Milan respectively.

In one of the derbies between both sides won 2-1 in favour of Milan, Ancelotti claimed Andriano's goal was a handball in the post-match conference and Mourinho responded:

"Ancelotti is the only one who thinks Adriano's goal was a handball. Does he think we are all dumb?

"Perhaps he is [dumb] when he fails to speak about Ronaldinho's offside goal in the first derby when they won."

