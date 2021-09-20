Jesse Lingard didn't want to celebrate his screamer against West Ham but Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes forced him to

The Englishman spent last season on loan with the Iron and it is understandable if he showed solidarity for them

But not with the Portuguese duo who pushed towards the Red Devils fans to jubilate with the fans as they claim maximum points in the end

Jesse Lingard's 89th-minute screamer was all Manchester United needed to claim maximum points against West Ham United at Old Trafford.

The 28-year-old drove in from the left before unleashing the unstoppable curly shot from long-range and Lukasz Fabianski could not stop it.

He has now scored two goals in three Premier League appearances for the Red Devils so far this campaign and with his superb form, he could get many more.

How Ronaldo, Fernandes and others persuaded Lingard to celebrate his goal vs West Ham with Man United fans. Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Images

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes forced the Englishman to celebrate with United fans after such a beauty.

Lingard spent last season on loan with The Hammers and that was probably the reason he didn't want to jubilate after scoring the goal as reported by SunSport.

Man United grabbed fourth EPL win vs West Ham

Yesterday's win at the David Moyes' men ensured Ole Gunnar Solakjser's men remain unbeaten in the English top-flight as they currently rank third with 13 points on the EPL table.

Said Benrahma opened the scoring for the home team on the half-hour mark but they could only lead for just five minutes as Cristiano Ronaldo stepped up with his fourth goal in three matches this term.

Solksjaer's men will now shift their attention to their EFL Cup third-round game against West Ham at Old Trafford on Wednesday, September 22.

Chelsea top Premier League log after five games

Legit.ng earlier reported that Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool stretched their unbeaten run to five games in the Premier League so far this campaign.

All three teams have now won four games and drawn one as they currently have 13 points each as the table continues to take shape.

But, the Blues are the current table-toppers despite having the goals difference with the Merseyside outfit having scored 12 goals and conceded just one in their first five games.

