Rashidi Yekin scored five goals at the 1992 and 1994 AFCON tournaments respectively winning the Golden Boot Award on both occasions

The late Super Eagles legend leads four other Nigerians who have also won the Golden Boot Award at various AFCON tournaments

Julius Aghahowa, Austin Okocha, Emmanuel Emenike and Odion Ighalo are other Super Eagles stars who also won the prestigious award

Late Super Eagles legend Rashidi Yekini leads four other Nigerian footballers who won the prestigious Golden Boot at the Africa Cup of Nations tournament since 1990, Goalballlive reports.

During his active days, Yekini scored a total of 13 goals at the AFCON competition having appeared and emerged top scorer at the 1992 and 1994 tournaments with four and five goals respectively thereby winning the Golden Boot on both occasions.

At the 2002 edition of the competition in Mali, brilliant Nigerian star Julius Aghahowa notched in three goals alongside Cameroonian stats Patrick Mboma and Solomon Olembe. The trio won the Golden Boot at that AFCON edition, The Cable reports.

Rashidi Yekini in action at AFCON 1994 in Tunisia. Photo: Shaun Botterill

Source: Getty Images

In 2004, midfield maestro Austin Okocha scored four goals alongside four others and the sensational midfielder was also presented with the tournament’s Golden Boot award.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Who are the AFCON Golden Boot winners from 1990 till date?

1990– Djamel Menad (Algeria) 4 goals.

1992– Rashidi Yekini (Nigeria) 4 goals.

1994– Rashidi Yekini (Nigeria) 5 goals.

1996– Kalusha Bwalya (Zambia) 5 goals.

1998– Hossam Hassan (Egypt) and Benni McCarthy (South Africa) 7 goals.

2000– Shaun Bartlett (South Africa) 5 goals.

2002– Patrick Mboma, Salomon Olembe (both Cameroon), and Julius Aghahowa (Nigeria) 3 goals.

2004– Patrick Mboma (Cameroon), Frederic Kanoute (Mali), Austin Okocha (Nigeria), Youssef Mokhtari (Morocco) and Francileudo dos Santos (Tunisia) 4 goals.

2006– Samuel Eto’o (Cameroon), Ahmed Hassan (Egypt) and Francileudo dos Santos (Tunisia) 4 goals.

2008– Samuel Eto’o (Cameroon) 5 goals.

2010– Mohamed Nagui (Egypt) 5 goals.

2012– Manucho (Angola), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon), Didier Drogba (Ivory Coast), Cheick Tidiane Diabate (Mali), Houcine Kharja (Morocco) Chris Katongo, Emmanuel Mayuka (both Zambia) 3 goals.

2013: Emmanuel Emenike (Nigeria), Mubarak Wakaso (Ghana), 4 goals.

2015: Ahmed Akaichi (Tunisia), Andre Ayew (Ghana), Dieumerci Mbokani (DR Congo), Javier Balboa (Equatorial Guinea), Thievy Biffouma (Congo) – 3 goals.

2017: Junior Kabananga (DR Congo) – 3 goals

2019: Odion Ighalo (Nigeria) – 5 goals

Former Super Eagles star speaks on Yekini’s legacy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Former Super Eagles striker Peter Ijeh showered encomiums on late legend Rashidi Yekini who passed away on May 4, 2012.

Nine years after his passage, Yekini remains the country’s record goal scorer with 37 goals in 62 appearances.

And remembering the late legend after nine years, former striker Peter Ijeh stated that Yekini was a true patriot who inspired him with his calmness and meekness.

Source: Legit.ng