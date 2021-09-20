Mark Clattenburg has disclosed that Mikel Obi’s racist allegation against him during his active days was a bad moment of his career

The former official, in his soon-to-be-released book, stated that the incident could have ended his professional career

The allegation occurred during a heated Chelsea vs Manchester United encounter and Mikel had the backing of his club

A former English referee, Mark Clattenburg, has disclosed that he cannot forgive ex-Chelsea defensive midfielder Mikel Obi and the club over racist comments, Premium Times reports.

Nine years after the incident, the ex-Premier League official stated that the allegation almost ruined his career and he does not have time for the former Super Eagles captain.

Clattenburg officiated matches at the highest level in England for 13 years and was named among the best European referees, but one dark incident occurred during a Chelsea vs Manchester United match.

It was gathered that Mikel Obi had the backing of his club Chelsea when the player made a racist allegation against the official during his active days.

In his soon-to-be-released autobiography called ‘Whistle Blower’, Clattenburg opened up on the 'sad' allegation episode and also revealed why he is yet to forgive Mikel almost a decade after.

Clattenburg said via GiveMeSport:

“As for Mikel, I have no time for him whatsoever. I cannot forgive someone who has refused to apologise to me.

“This could ruin my career. It could ruin my life. The fear is worse than going to prison. I am being called a racist. That is a real life sentence, you don’t come back from that.”

Chelsea believed the case was not proven beyond a reasonable doubt. He added:

“Terry was found not guilty in a court of law. That is why, I believe, they may have pursued the allegation against me, to test the FA’s balance of probability standard.”

