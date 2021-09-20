It looks like a die-hard female fan of singer, Omah Lay is ready to bring back the crazy era of artistes getting their names imprinted on bodies for life

The singer took to his Instagram story channel with a photo of a female fan who recently got a tattoo of him

Not stopping there, the young lady also penned a note to Omah Lay using titles of some of his popular songs

The era of fans getting tattoos of their favourite celebrities was a crazy and much talked about one, but it seems like a female fan of Omah Lay identified as @iamicheni just woke up to the trend.

The singer took to his Instagram story channel with the photo of the tattoo which was done on the young lady's stomach.

Omah Lay's fan tattoos his name on her body

Source: Instagram

Omah Lay simply captioned the photo with:

"My fans are the craziest."

@iamicheni accompanied the bold gesture with a note to the singer, with which she hoped to get his attention.

According to her, the tattoo is a show of appreciation for how his music helped her when she was depressed.

@iamicheni also used the titles of his popular singles to compose the lovely note to the singer.

See the post as sighted online below:

Nigerians react

rechibeeofficial:

"The fan even use his songs to write a note to him, great fan."

kayceeblinqs:

"Una don start again, thought we were done with the tattoo season."

dorothychiemerie:

"I understand that you can love a celebrity without meeting them but going this far? I really don’t understand people."

owa__realty:

"After he has recognized you now what else?"

tiza_nigezie:

"Her write up is nice and deep."

Fan tattoos singer Mayorkun on stomach

Identified on Instagram as Doris de Classic, the young lady shared photos of herself after getting a tattoo of Mayorkun's portrait on her stomach.

The lady posted the photos on her Instagram page and captioned it, 'favourite artist'.

Fortunately for Doris, the post caught the attention of the singer who seemed impressed by her show of fan love, and he shared the photo on his Instagram story.

