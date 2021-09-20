Lionel Messi failed to register a major impact for his new club Paris Saint-Germain yet again in the Ligue 1

The Argentine was substituted 15 minutes from time; in their 2-1 win over hard fighting and impressive Olympic Lyon

With Messi looking unimpressed as he walked off the pitch, PSG manager feels indifferent and says he had a decision to make

Manager of French Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain, Mauricio Pochettino, has finally reacted to his substitution of Lionel Messi during their Ligue 1 tie with Lyon.

Messi was visibly disappointed with the manager after he was substituted with 15 minutes left on the clock as PSG came from behind to win the tie 2-1 at the Parc Des Princes on Sunday.

The 34-year-old was handed his first start since his sensational move to the French League outfit during the summer transfer window on a two-year deal as a free agent.

Lionel Messi not happy with being substituted. Photo: Geert van Erven

Source: Getty Images

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner led his side's attack alongside Kylian Mbappe and Neymar but the trio once again failed to impress as Messi continues to search for his first PSG goal.

Messi looked to have snubbed the manager’s handshake as he walked off the pitch, but the manager has insisted that he had to make tactical changes.

Pochettino said via Sporting News:

"These are decisions one has to make for the team. Everybody knows we have great players, but one has to make choices.

"Sometimes decisions are positive or not, but that's why you have a manager: to make decisions.

“You can agree with [a decision] or not. I asked [Messi] how he was and he said to me that he was OK, no problems."

"Everybody knows that Messi is a great player. There are five subs (available) and it's obvious that players never like to come off the field. One has to make decisions. I'm on the bench to make decisions. His reaction? Fine, no worries."

How much will Messi earn at PSG?

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that despite joining Paris Saint Germain for free on a two-year deal, Lionel Messi is expected to earn a staggering N70.5 billion (£94m) in wages during his reign at the club.

The Argentine forward parted ways with his boyhood club Barcelona following their inability to renew his deal - thereby ending their 21-year-old relationship.

Daily Mail quoting French newspaper L'Equipe reveals in a 'leaked' document the details of the 34-year-old's contract which will see him earn as much as Neymar and more than Kylian Mbappe.

It is understandable that PSG have an option to extend the six-time Ballon d'Or winner's deal once the current two-year deal elapses in the summer of 2023.

