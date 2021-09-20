Premier League table has a new leader after matchday five with Chelsea topping the log after matchday five

They defeated London rivals Tottenham 3-0 to displace Man United from the position they held after matchday four

Liverpool and the Red Devils complete the top three teams on the standing while Man City were forced to a draw by Southampton

Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool stretched their unbeaten run to five games in the Premier League so far this campaign.

All three teams have now won four games and drawn one as they currently have 13 points each as the table continues to take shape.

But, the Blues are the current table-toppers despite having the goals difference with the Merseyside outfit having scored 12 goals and conceded just one in their first five games.

Chelsea stars celebrating Thiago Silva's opener against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, September 19. Photo by Visionhaus

Source: Getty Images

United on the other hand have scored 14 goals but conceded four after the same number of games as Chelsea and Liverpool.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo maintained his stunning start to his return to Old Trafford after scoring in their 2-1 victory over West Ham United - making it four goals in four goals in three appearances across competitions.

Jesse Lingard was also on the scores sheet with a superb finish to earn Ole Gunnar Solskjaer his fourth win in the English top-flight in the 2021-22 campaign.

How Southampton frustrated Man City's effort at Etihad Stadium

All Manchester City could settle for was a draw against Southampton as the defending champions have now lost one and drawn another of their first five EPL games so far this season.

Arsenal relieved Mikel Arteta's pressure after beating Burnley 1-0 at Turf Moor - making it their second straight win after a very poor start to the season with three consecutive defeats.

Newcastle, Burnley, and Norwich City occupy the 18th, 19th, and 20th positions on the log and if they continue this way, they will relegate to the second division.

Nigerian star Emmanuel Dennis scores 2nd EPL goal

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles striker Emmanuel Dennis was on target for Premier League club Watford in their 3-1 triumph over Norwich City at Carrow Road Stadium on September 18.

The 23-year-old attacker powered home a simple header from close-range that beats Tim Krul into the net after rising to meet Kiko Femenia's delivery.

Dennis arrived late but was still able to nod the ball into the net in spite of the presence of two Norwich defenders.

