Chelsea and Liverpool have had an impressive start to the ongoing English Premier League this season

Both teams share the same results in the English topflight thus far in an amazing stats after five matches respectively

They currently sit joint-top with 13 points, on level with Man United who are third on goal difference

Chelsea and Liverpool have declared their intent to triumph in the Premier League this season with five matches already played.

Stats show the two Premier League heavyweights who have had a fine start to the season have identical results so far as they push for title glory.

Both teams have picked up 13 points to sit joint-top on the Premier League standings.

Chelsea and Liverpool have same results so far this season. Photo: Jean Catuffe

Source: Getty Images

But it does not end there as both teams have also scored 12 goals and conceded just once - during their Premier League meeting which ended 1-1.

What is more?

The Blues and the Reds have recorded the same results as the other in each of their first five fixtures this term.

While Chelsea opened their campaign with a 3-0 triumph over Crystal Palace, Liverpool saw off Norwich by a similar scoreline.

Thomas Tuchel's wards then stunned Arsenal 2-0 at the Emirates, just hours after Jurgen Klopp's team recorded a 2-0 home victory over Burnley.

The third round of the fixtures saw both teams square off at Anfield where they shared the spoils.

The west Londoners went on to hit three past Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge, a result replicated by the Merseysiders against Leeds United at Elland Road.

And on Saturday, as Liverpool thrashed Crystal Palace 3-0 at Anfield, Chelsea recorded the same result a day later against Tottenham Hotspur.

Chelsea now sit atop the standings for alphabetical reasons - but could win the league by that technicality.

SunSport reports should there be nothing separating the two teams at the end of the season, a one-off game would be needed to settle their final positions.

Man United, meanwhile, adds further confusion to the mix having also secured 13 points so far after winning four and drawing one of their first five matches.

United, who boast a lethal attack are the highest goalscorers thus far with 13 goals but have conceded four times to sit behind Chelsea and Liverpool on goal difference.

Tuchel explains why Kepa was in goal vs Tottenham

Legit.ng earlier reported that Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed that he opted for Kepa Arrizabalaga in their game against Tottenham Hotspur after his number one choice Edouard Mendy picked up a knock.

The Blues went ahead to pick maximum points at White Hart Lane courtesy of goals from Thiago Silva, N'golo Kante and Antonio Rudiger as they maintained their unbeaten run so far this season.

Tuchel admitted that they did all they can to get the Senegalese ready for the crunch encounter but he did not pass the fitness test before the meeting on Sunday, September 19, hence the need for Kepa.

