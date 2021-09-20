Chelsea maintained their impressive start to the season following their 3-0 triumph over Tottenham Hotspur

A goal each from Thiago Silva, N'golo Kante, and Antonio Rudiger handed the Blues maximum victory in the crunch encounter

Thomas Tuchel has now revealed that he turned to Kepa Arriazabalaga for the match after Edouard Mendy picked a knock in training

And the Spaniard gave a good account of himself by keeping a clean sheet in his

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed that he opted for Kepa Arrizabalaga in their game against Tottenham Hotspur after his number one choice Edouard Mendy picked up a knock.

The Blues went ahead to pick maximum points at White Hart Lane courtesy of goals from Thiago Silva, N'golo Kante and Antonio Rudiger as they maintained their unbeaten run so far this season.

Tuchel admitted that they did all they can to get the Senegalese ready for the crunch encounter but he did not pass the fitness test before the meeting on Sunday, September 19, hence the need for Kepa.

Edouard Mendy was expected to take his place between the sticks but missed the clash. Photo: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Thomas Tuchel explains Mendy's absence

"Edou got a huge hit, we tried everything in the last days but he never felt fully comfortable in diving.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

According to Metro UK, the former Rennes shot-stopper was involved in a collision during his side's 1-0 narrow win over Zenit St. Petersburg in the Champions League last Tuesday.

However, Kepa filled in Mendy's void perfectly, with the Spaniard keeping a clean sheet as the Blues went on to secure a huge 3-0 win away from home.

Chelsea go top

Meanwhile, the meeting between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea in the Premier League saw the Blues rise to the summit of the league table after five games with 13 points - the same as Liverpool and Manchester United.

How Chelsea thrash Spurs 3-0 at White Hart Lane

Legit.ng earlier reported that Chelsea continued their unbeaten run in the Premier League following their convincing 3-0 win over Tottenham.

Thiago Sila, N'Golo Kante and Antonio Rudiger score all three goals in the second half to keep the Blues joint-top of the English top-flight division.

The match produced fewer chances in the first half but Thomas Tuchel's side came out smoking in the second period.

Source: Legit