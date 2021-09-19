Tottenham vs Chelsea ended 3-0 in favour of the Blues in the highly anticipated London derby played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Spurs could not match Chelsea's dominance in the game as they failed to hit the back of the net in the entire 90 minutes

The Blues are now joint-top on the Premier League table with Liverpool who have a better goal difference and above Man United better goals scored

Chelsea continued their unbeaten run in the Premier League following their convincing 2-0 win over Tottenham.

Thiago Sila, N'Golo Kante and Antonio Rudiger score all three goals in the second-half to keep the Blues joint-top of the English top-flight division.

Summary of the game

The match produced fewer chances in the first half but Thomas Tuchel's side came out smoking in the second period.

Thiago Silva, N'Golo Kante and Antonio Rudiger score as Blues win 3-0 in London derby. Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS

Source: Getty Images

Marcos Alonso brought out the best from Hugo Lloris with a volley at the start of the second half and the resulting corner-kick ended in the back of the net.

The Italian left-back's cross was headed home by Silva who registered his first goal in Chelsea colours to make it 1-0.

Kante who last featured for the Blues in their 1-1 draw at Anfield was brought on for Mason Mount to score the second goal in the 57th minute.

The France international shot took a heavy deflection off Eric Dier as Lloris was left stranded in goal to make it 2-0.

Tottenham had to do more defending as Chelsea created the better chances as Timo Werner missed two chances after coming on as a substitute.

Rudiger sealed the win in the 92nd minute from a cut-back pass from Werner's short corner-kick to make it 3-0.

Ex-Chelsea, Tottenham star dies

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have been plunged into mourning following the tragic death of Jimmy Greaves, BBC, Sky Sports.

His death was confirmed by Tottenham on Sunday, September 19, with the London club mourning him as the "finest marksman" England has ever seen.

"We are extremely saddened to learn of the passing of the great Jimmy Greaves, not just Tottenham Hotspur's record goalscorer but the finest marksman this country has ever seen.

"Jimmy passed away at home in the early hours of this morning, aged 81," Tottenham said in a statement.

