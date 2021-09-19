Hulk, a Brazilian footballer, has announced that his ex-wife’s niece Camila Sousa is now pregnant with his fourth child

The Atletico Mineiro star dumped his wife of 12 years and married her niece in 2020 after it was discovered they had a relationship

Hulk himself who made the statement public said he did because he did not want to hide anything

Brazilian footballer Hulk has taken to social media to announce that the niece of his ex-wife is already pregnant with his fourth child, Mirror reports.

The footballer shared a picture of himself and Camila Sousa kissing each other while both of them held ultrasound scan photos of the unborn baby.

The Atletico Miniero footballer whose real name is Givanildo Vieira de Sousa made the announcement that he was already in a relationship with his family member.

Hulk confirms his ex-wife niece is pregnant. Photo: hulkparaiba

Source: Instagram

Having ended his 12-year relationship with Iran Angelo back in 2019, Hulk was an uncle to Camila throughout the marriage with Iran.

A representative of the former Shanghai SIPG forward earlier confirmed the relationship to Brazilian website UOL Esporte.

The statement read:

“Hulk called Camila’s parents and brother to tell them the truth. They began dating in October.

“It was Hulk himself who made the news public because he did not want to hide anything. His position is transparent.”

Camila also posted a lengthy message to Iran on what appeared to be her official Instagram, explaining the new relationship with her aunt's former husband.

The love birds then married in September 2020 during the time the player was in China and now she is already pregnant, but it is not known if the child Camila is expecting will be a boy or girl.

Hulk wrote in Instagram:

"Today with a heart full of gratitude to GOD, I come to share with you that for the fourth time I am being blessed with another child.

"My heart overflows with so much happiness and I can only say thank you God. We are already looking forward to receiving you, child, we love you unconditionally. Come full of health my baby."

