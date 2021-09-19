West Ham Vs Man United ended in an entertaining 2-1 as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men remain unbeaten this season

Cristiano Ronaldo and a late winner from Jesse Lingard were enough to cancel Said Benrahma's opening goal

United's number one David de Gea produced a heroic save in the 94th-minute to stop Mark Noble's penalty

Cristiano Ronaldo made the headlines again after scoring his fourth goal in three matches for Man United as they edged West Ham at the London Stadium by 2-1 in an entertaining Premier League game.

Summary of the game

The Red Devils started the game brightly but failed to penetrate the water-tight Hammers defence in the opening minutes of the game.

David Moyes' side gave a good account of themselves after creating the better chances in the game with David de Gea called into action to make an important save from Jarrod Bowen.

However, the Londoners were rewarded for their persistence as Said Benrahma took a heavy deflection off Raphael Varane to send De Gea the wrong way. 1-0 it was in the halfhour mark.

Five minutes later, United's star man equalized as his initial shot was spilled by Lukasz Fabianski as Ronaldo had an easy tap-in in his second attempt to make it 1-1.

Ronaldo was set through with a glorious opportunity by Bruno Fernandes in the early minutes second half after a defensive blunder from West Ham, but he shot straight at the goalkeeper.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner thought he had won a penalty in the 77th minute after he ran into Vladimir Coufal's knee as the referee waved play on.

The game was heading for a draw before Jesse Lingard broke the hearts of fans at his former club as he put the ball into the top corner after brilliant quick feet that displaced Kurt Zouma to make it 2-1.

There was high drama towards the end of the game as Luke Shaw's hand got in the way of Andriy Yarmolenko's as a penalty was given by the referee.

Mark Noble was brought to take the spot-kick in the 94th minute but De Gea made a match-winning save to give United the victory.

Evra's claims on Alex Ferguson's retirement

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Patrice Evra claims the failure to sign Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale led to Sir Alex Ferguson calling it quits with his illustrious career with Man United, Sport Bible.

The legendary Scot manager retired from the dugout after winning his 13th Premier League title at the end of the 2013 season.

However, according to the Frenchman Ferguson had plans to bring in the Real Madrid duo of Ronaldo and Bale but failed to materialize.

