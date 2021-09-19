Patrice Evra believes Alex Ferguson retired sooner than expected after winning retaining the Premier League title from Man City

The former France international claimed that Ferguson was unsuccessful in signing Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale

However, Ferguson played a major part in bringing Ronaldo back to Old Trafford eight years later on the summer transfer deadline day

Patrice Evra claims the failure to sign Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale led to Sir Alex Ferguson calling it quits with his illustrious career with Man United, Sport Bible.

The legendary Scot manager retired from the dugout after winning his 13th Premier League title at the end of the 2013 season.

However, according to the Frenchman Ferguson had plans to bring in the Real Madrid duo of Ronaldo and Bale but failed to materialize.

Patrice Evra reveals Alex Ferguson due to 2 players he failed to sign. Photo by Burak Akbulut

Source: Getty Images

Eight years later Ronaldo returned to the Theatre of Dreams with the help of the Scotsman on transfer deadline day.

Evra's claims

Evra spoke in detail about Ferguson's plans on United's podcast:

"Two weeks before his retirement, I remember there was a lot of media saying Ferguson will maybe retire next year, and he said to me, "Patrice, I will never retire. I will be here another 10 years.

"He then said: 'My target is I'm 99 per cent sure we will have Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale. I just need these two players to win the Champions League again. Ninety-nine per cent.'

"And to be fair, when I speak with Cristiano, I ask him and he said yes to the boss, and was coming to join United. He told me this."

