Jimmy Greaves began his career with Chelsea before having spells with AC Milan and West Ham United

He made a name for himself as a top marksman with Tottenham where he scored 266 goals for the Lily Whites

Harry Kane is among a host of players who have mourned the veteran former England international

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have been plunged into mourning following the tragic death of Jimmy Greaves, BBC, Sky Sports.

Jimmy made a name for himself as a top marksman with Tottenham where he scored 266 goals for them. Photo by Douglas Miller.

Source: Getty Images

His death was confirmed by Tottenham on Sunday, September 19, with the London club mourning him as the "finest marksman" England has ever seen.

"We are extremely saddened to learn of the passing of the great Jimmy Greaves, not just Tottenham Hotspur's record goalscorer but the finest marksman this country has ever seen," Tottenham said in a statement.

"Jimmy passed away at home in the early hours of this morning, aged 81," the statement further divulged.

Greaves' career

Greaves started his career with Chelsea before having spells with Serie A giants AC Milan and West Ham United.

However, it was during his spell with Spurs where he made a name for himself, with the legendary striker scoring 266 goals in 379 appearances for the north Londoners.

He holds the record for the most goals in a season for Spurs, having scored 37 times during the 1962/63 campaign.

He marked his debut for the club in 1961 with a hattrick against Blackpool.

Harry Kane is among a host of players who have since taken to social media to pay tribute to the veteran English striker, with the Three Lions skipper mourning him as a "true legend."

"RIP Jimmy Greaves. A true legend and one of the great goalscorers. Thoughts are with his family and friends," Kane posted.

