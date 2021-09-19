Finidi George revealed what he gained as a player under former Man United boss Louis Van Gaal that has helped him as a coach

Finidi George is one player who has had it all in terms of playing for club and national team football as he was recently appointed coach of Enyimba.

The former Nigerian international landed the job with the Nigerian Professional League side after several attempts in getting appointed as coach in one of the national teams.

The 50-year-old became the first Nigerian to win the UEFA Champions League along with Nwankwo Kanu and the veteran has also gathered some experience working under former man United boss Louis Van Gaal.

Finidi George reveals Louis Van Gaal made him relentless as a player which has helped as a coach. Photo by Clive Brunskill and Christian Liewig

Not relenting despite maintaining a reasonable lead against an opponent was one of the unforgettable lessons Finidi learnt from the Dutch tactician.

Finidi on lessons learnt from Van Gaal

Speaking in an interview with Legit on Instagram the legendary No.7 shared an experience while he was playing with Ajax.

He revealed that despite winning a particular game by 7-1 Van Gaal was not satisfied with their performance and

"Van Gaal is a very tough manager. I remember when we won a game by 7-1, he was angry we conceded a goal.

"I was surprised because we scored seven goals and he was still angry. I remember telling Kanu that this man is weird but now that I'm a coach I understand what he was doing then.

"He never wanted us to relent and that's how coaches should be."

Finidi officially unveiled as Enyimba's manager

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that the long wait for Finidi George's confirmation as Enyimba new coach has officially been confirmed by the club, Enyimba.

The former Super Eagles winger replaced Fatai Osho as the new People's Elephant boss and will be hoping to win trophies with the Aba based club.

The vastly experienced player was unveiled by the chairman of the club Felix Anyasi during the official contract signing.

Enyimba will play Senegalese side Diambers FC in the second round next month and Finidi is expected to put his tactics on display, Vanguard.

