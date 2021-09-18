AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori has stated clearly that his parents used speak Nigerian languages to him years back

The former Chelsea star decided not to play for the Super Eagles of Nigeria as he chose the Three-Lions of England

Tomori who is a 23-year-old player affirmed that he did not regret his decision of choosing England over Nigeria

Fikayo Tomori who now plays for Italian giants AC Milan has explained that he feels like a Nigerian considering how he was brought up even though he decided not to play for the three-time African champions.

The Nigerian Football Federation tried their best to convince Fikayo Tomori into playing for the Super Eagles, but the former Chelsea star turned his back against the country of his parents.

Born in Canada and raised in the United Kingdom, Fikayo Tomori had the chance to play for the Super Eagles because his father is a Nigeria, but he chose the Three-Lions of England.

Fikayo Tomori in action for AC Milan. Photo by Marco Canoniero

Source: Getty Images

According to the report on GOAL and Milan Press, Fikayo Tomori explained that his parents used to communicate with him in Nigerian languages when he was young.

Fikayo Tomori's reaction

"My name is Nigerian and it means, 'God has filled me with joy, it is typical in Nigeria to give such names.

"I feel very Nigerian, when I was little my parents spoke to me in the local language and I ate typical Nigerian food."

