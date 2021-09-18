Emmanuel Dennis stretched his Premier League goals tally to two after scoring in Watford's 3-1 win over Norwich City

The striker headed the Hornets ahead just 17 minutes into the game before fellow African Ismaila Sarr sealed the win with his brace

Watford have now recorded two wins in the English top-flight after five games so far this campaign

Super Eagles striker Emmanuel Dennis was on target for Premier League club Watford in their 3-1 triumph over Norwich City at Carrow Road Stadium on September 18.

The 23-year-old attacker powered home a simple header from close-range that beats Tim Krul into the net after rising to meet Kiko Femenia's delivery.

Dennis arrived late but was still able to nod the ball into the net in spite of the presence of two Norwich defenders.

Nigerian star Emmanuel Dennis celebrating his goal for Watford in their 3-1 win over Norwich City. Photo by Richard Heathcote

Source: Getty Images

Finland star Teemu Pukki equalised for the home team in the 35th minute to cancel out the Nigerian's early goal.

However, two second-half goals from Ismaila Sarr in the 63rd and 80th minutes ensure the visitors ran off with maximum points after the regulation period.

The victory however handed the Hornets their second win in the English top-flight this campaign having started their campaign with a 3-2 triumph over Aston Villa on August 14.

Meanwhile, the former Club Brugge man has now scored two Premier League goals in five games so far this campaign.

Dennis was on the pitch for 73 minutes while William Troost-Ekong played all 90 minutes and Oghenekaro Etebo came in for Tom Cleverly with eight minutes of action left.

