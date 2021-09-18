Nigerian star Victor Osimhen scored twice as Napoli came from two goals down to play a 2-2 draw with Leicester City in their Europa League opener

The goals helped the Italian League giants avoid defeat after the hosts took the lead earlier in the meeting

Beppe Signori has now compared Osimhen with Chelsea legend Drogba in terms of technicality and physicality

Former Italian striker Beppe Signori has likened Nigerian star Victor Osimhen to Chelsea legend Didier Drogba.

The 22-year-old helped Napoli come from two goals down to share spoils with Premier League outfit Leicester City in their Europa League opener earlier this week.

And the 53-year-old retired forward has good words for the Super Eagles attacker, claiming he shares similarities with the Ivory Coast icon in terms of physicalities and technicalities.

What the former Lazio striker said about Osimhen

Signori was quoted by Complete Sport speaking to Italian news outlet Tuttomercatoweb.

“They are very similar, physically and technically. He has everything: technique, strength, elevation, speed and power.

“He is a player who is still young, he has room for improvement and I think he has shown a part of what he can do.”

The ex-Lille and Wolfsburg star has now scored twice in three appearances across competitions for the Serie A outfit so far this campaign - continuing from where he stopped last term.

Osimhen who is in his second year with the Partenopei has scored 12 goals and three assists in all competitions since he joined them on September 1, 2020.

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers hails Victor Osimhen

Legit.ng earlier reported that Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers has showered encomium on Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen after his heroics in their Europa League clash at the King Power Stadium earlier this week.

The Super Eagles star scored twice in the second half of their crunch encounter to help Napoli avoid defeat in their opening Group C fixture.

Osimhen's goals cancelled out Ayoze Perez and Harvey Barnes' earlier goals as they both settled for a 2-2 draw at the end of the regulation period.

