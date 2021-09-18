Premier League champions Manchester City were interested in the signing of Barcelona youngster Ansu Fati

The Citizens turned their attention to the 18-year-old Spaniard after losing out on signing Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo who spent three years at Italian side Juventus decided to return to Manchester United

Manchester City who are the reigning Premier League champions also reportedly missed the signing of Barcelona youngster Ansu Fati days after their failure to land Cristiano Ronaldo.

After Cristiano Ronaldo confirmed that he was leaving Juventus, there were serious reports linking the Portuguese with a move to Manchester City with many football fans thinking he would end up at the Etihad stadium.

However, Bruno Fernandes and Sir Alex Ferguson came in and these two convinced Cristiano Ronaldo into making a return to Manchester United.

According to the report on Mirror, Manchester City chiefs turned their attention to Barcelona star Ansu Fati after losing Ronaldo with the hopes of them convincing the youngster to move to England.

The Citizens are even said to have spoken with his agent Mendes for him to make the move work, but no deal was done because Ansu Fati has already committed his future to Barcelona.

Barcelona chiefs have also given Ansu Fati Lionel Messi's iconic jersey number 10 as they see the youngster as the next big name at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona star breaks down in tears after Champions League defeat

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Sergi Roberto who plays for Spanish giants Barcelona broke down in tears in the dressing room after the Catalans' embarrassing defeat against Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Tuesday night, September 14.

The defeat was a painful one for all Barcelona fans in which many were said to be referring to the departure of Lionel Messi as the rationale behind the loss.

Some Barcelona fans are of the opinions that Lionel Messi would have helped the team if the club never allowed him to leave for free to join Paris Saint-Germain.

Sergi Roberto was substituted in the 59th minute against Bayern Munich, and according to the report on Tribuna and GMS, he cried in the dressing room because of how he was booed by the fans.

Fans are deeply upset with the current state of affairs at the club and poor Roberto has found himself firmly in the crosshairs.

At this moment, it certainly looks like things are going to get much worse at Barca before they ever get any better.

