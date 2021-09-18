Lionel Messi's wages at PSG have been leaked with the Argentine superstar expected to earn a whopping £94m while at the club

The Parisians signed the six-time Ballon d'Or winner on a two-year deal during the summer transfer window

Sources reveal his take home at PSG will be similar to what he would earn if he had stayed back in Barcelona

Despite joining Paris Saint Germain for free on a two-year deal, Lionel Messi is expected to earn a staggering N70.5 billion (£94m) in wages during his reign at the club.

The Argentine forward parted ways with his boyhood club Barcelona following their inability to renew his deal - thereby ending their 21-year-old relationship.

Daily Mail quoting French newspaper L'Equipe reveals in a 'leaked' document the details of the 34-year-old's contract which will see him earn as much as Neymar and more than Kylian Mbappe.

Lionel Messi aiming for his first PSG goal during their Champions League meeting earlier this week. Photo by ANP Sport

Source: Getty Images

It is understandable that PSG have an option to extend the six-time Ballon d'Or winner's deal once the current two-year deal elapses in the summer of 2023.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Break down of Lionel Messi's wage structure at PSG

The publication however reports that the 34-year-old £25.6m this season and £34.1m over the following two campaigns before his contract expires.

Sources claim that Messi's salary is similar to what he would have received at Barcelona if he had been able to stay at the club having already agreed to take a pay cut to the tunes of 50 per cent.

The Parisians are ready to give the Argentine a loyalty bonus worth around £12.8m per year since he didn't receive any transfer bonus on his arrival to the club last month.

In addition to the bumper package, he has been linked up with cryptocurrency website Crypto.com which will see him earn a sum of about €30m over the duration of his contract.

How Club Brugge forced PSG to a 1-1 draw

Legit.ng earlier reported that star-studded Paris Saint Germain settled for a 1-1 draw against Club Brugge in their Champions League meeting earlier this week.

A goal each from Ander Herrera and Hans Vanaken ensured both sides ended the game in a stalemate at Jan Bryedel Stadium on Wednesday, September 15.

The result means both teams are second and third on the Group A table with one point each after matchday one of the UEFA elite championship.

Source: Legit.ng News