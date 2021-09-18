Alex Iwobi is a Nigerian big footballer who currently plays for Premier League side Everton and the Super Eagles

The Nigerian started his career at Arsenal youth team and went on to play more than 100 games for the Gunners' first team

Iwobi has explained that he enjoins playing in the midfield for the three-time African champions and wing at Everton

Alex Iwobi who is a Nigerian professional footballer has stated clearly that he can play at any wing for his club and country stressing that he prefers playing in the midfield for the Super Eagles and wing at his Premier League club.

During his days at Premier League side Arsenal, Alex Iwobi was used mainly as a forward, but the Nigerian star has featured in many positions since he teamed up with Everton.

However, Alex Iwobi believes that the different positions he has been playing has been helping him as a player and also confirmed his readiness to help his club and nation.

Alex Iwobi in action on the pitch. (Photo by Tony McArdle

Source: Getty Images

According to the report on GOAL and Everton, Alex Iwobi affirmed that his aims and targets is to net more goals for his club and country and record his name in gold.

Alex Iwobi's reaction

"My aim is to get more goals and assists but if I'm asked to do it at right wing-back, then I'll do it and try my best!

"I think, for Everton, my best position for the team is probably out wide. For my national team, it's completely different and I do like playing in the midfield as a number 8 or number 10.

"I feel like I can play in any position. For each manager and each team it's going to be different."

Super Eagles get disappointing position in latest FIFA ranking

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how FIFA who are the world's football governing body have released the ranking for the month of September in which the Super Eagles of Nigeria maintain their 34th position.

Nigerians would have thought that wins over Liberia and Cape Verde in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers should have pushed the Super Eagles up on the standings, but that did not help.

Gernot Rohr and his men recorded a 2-0 win over the Lone Stars of Liberia in their first game at the Teslim Balogun stadium before registering a 2-1 win over the Blue Sharks of Cape Verde on the road.

According to the ranking made available by FIFA, Nigeria are still rated as the fifth best footballing nation in Africa in which Gernot Rohr and his men would have to do well in subsequent games.

Source: Legit.ng