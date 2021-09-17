Victor Osimhen earned Brendan Rodgers praises after scoring twice in Leicester City's Europa League meeting with Napoli

Ayoze Perez and Harvey Barnes gave the hosts two goals advantage earlier in the game at King Power Stadium

However, two second-half goals from the former Lille striker ensured the Serie A outfit shared spoils with their hosts

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers has showered encomium on Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen after his heroics in their Europa League clash at the King Power Stadium earlier this week.

The Super Eagles star scored twice in the second half of their crunch encounter to help Napoli avoid defeat in their opening Group C fixture.

Osimhen's goals cancelled out Ayoze Perez and Harvey Barnes' earlier goals as they both settled for a 2-2 draw at the end of the regulation period.

Victor Osimhen scoring a stunning header during Leicester vs Napoli's Europa League clash. Photo by Marc Atkins

Source: Getty Images

Rodgers while speaking with the Leicester City website highlighted the impact of the most expensive African player in the game as reported by GOAL.

What Brendan Rodgers said

"We had some [Leicester] players getting their first 90 minutes of the season as well, and then obviously, their big striker [Osimhen], who is £70-odd-million, so you can see his quality, and he gets his two goals.

Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi featured for the Foxes in the game but the defensive midfielder got sent off towards the end of the game after picking up his second yellow card.

Meanwhile, Rodgers' men return to action against Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday, September 19 as they hope to fight for the strong finish on the Premier League table this season.

