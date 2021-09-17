Burna Boy and Paul Pogba's mum dined together with their sons along with friends after the Grammy award-winning artist performed on stage

The Nigerian musician posted the video clip on his social media handle showing his experience in the United Kingdom

The footage also showed another Man United star Jesse Lingard who met with Burna Boy at backstage after his performance

The relationship between Burna Boy and Paul Pogba was thrown wide open when the artist performed shortly after Man United's win over Newcastle.

The Nigeria singer was there to witness Cristiano Ronaldo's second debut at Old Trafford where he scored a brace in the 4-1 win.

Burna Boy's post on Instagram

The Grammy-winning musician brought his friend on stage as they entertained the crowd together with their sleeky dance moves.

Burna Boy and Pogba mothers hit the dance floor after having dinner together. Photo by Mathew Peters

After the show, their mothers met for the first time and both mums jelled like they have known each other from childhood.

Burna, Pogba and their mums as well as family and friends then had dinner together with guests numbering more than 30, where they were spotted eating and drinking.

Pogba and Burna Boy's mum were sitting together as they were enjoying the African delicacy served on their table while Man United star captured the dinner with his phone.

Burna Boy posted a summary of how he spent the past weekend on his Instagram handle from how he performed on stage and the behind-the-scenes activities.

Red Devils' forward Jesse Lingard was also present at the event as he met up with Burna backstage as they posed for aphoto flaunting the same canvass.

