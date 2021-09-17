Germany international Antonio Rudiger could be on his way out of Chelsea in the January transfer window

The Blues will have to meet his asking wage price for them to continue to have the strong defender in London

So far this term in all competitions, Antonio Rudiger has been impressive as Chelsea remain unbeaten

Chelsea who are the reigning European champions are reportedly currently worried over the future of German defender Antonio Rudiger as he is yet to sign a fresh deal at Stamford Bridge.

Since Thomas Tuchel was appointed as the coach of Chelsea, Antonio Rudiger has found his rhythm at the Premier League side featuring in all games for the Blues so far this term.

Even last term, the German helped the Blues to win the Champions League title beating fellow Premier League side Manchester City in the final.

According to the report on Sportbible and Telegraph, Chelsea are offering Antonio Rudiger £140,000-a-week deal which the German is said to have rejected and asked for more.

Antonio Rudiger believes his form since Tuchel's arrival in January warrants more recognition.

The 28-year-old currently earns around £100,000-per-week but he could earn double that by moving on a free transfer.

Thomas Tuchel hails Romelu Lukaku on goal against Zenit

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Thomas Tuchel who is the gaffer of Premier League side Chelsea has stated clearly that Romelu Lukaku is the type of striker the Blues have missed for long considering his recent performance.

The Belgian made a triumphant return to Stamford Bridge before the start of the ongoing Premier League season and has been impressive in all competitions for the Blues.

During his first stint at Chelsea, Romelu Lukaku failed to impress and was eventually sold without netting any goal for the Blues in 10 games.

However, Romelu Lukaku tried to put the disappointment of his first stint at Chelsea behind him as he shined at Everton, Manchester United and Inter Milan before returning to London.

Chelsea beat Zenit in Champions League battle

Legit.ng also reported how Chelsea have kicked off their Champions League campaign on a flying note after sinking Zenit St Petersburg 1-0 in their Group H opener played at Stamford Bridge on the night of Tuesday, September 14.

The clash came a little over three months since the Blues were crowned European champions after seeing off rivals Man City in the final of the competition.

The west Londoners are without a doubt among the favourites to lift the title once again under the tutelage of Thomas Tuchel.

