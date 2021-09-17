N'golo Kante could walk straight back into Chelsea starting line up for their EPL clash against Tottenham

The midfielder last featured for the Blues in their 1-1 draw against Liverpool before the international break

Tuchel however reveals that Pulisic remains unfit yet and will continue his recovery program on the sidelines

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has declared N'golo Kante fit for his side's Premier League trip to Tottenham Hotspur this weekend.

But such exciting news does not include Christian Pulisic who remains on the sidelines until he fully recovers from injury.

Apart from the 22-year-old, the manager has the full compliment of his squad for the clash against the North Londoners on Sunday, September 19.

N'golo Kante participated in Chelsea training ahead of the trip to Tottenham this weekend.Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC

Source: Getty Images

The Blues are among the four teams yet to taste defeat so far this campaign and Tuchel will hope to keep it that way until the end of the season. He told Chelsea website.

What Thomas Tuchel said

While ansering questions from the media, the German-born boss said in his pre-match press briefing that:

"We have no fresh injury concerns. There is good news on Christian Pulisic and N’Golo Kante. Christian is in individual training and is trying to come back as fast as possible to join in with full training.

"He’s not in the squad this weekend, as the game comes too early for him, but he is working hard on his fitness. N’Golo is back. He’s back in full shape and ready to play on Sunday."

Chelsea also got their Champions League title defence off to a winning star following their 1-0 win over Zenit Saint Petersburg earlier in the week.

