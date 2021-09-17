Pep Guardiola has told Man City fans that he will not apologise for asking them to support their team against Southampton this weekend

The Premier League champions host the Saints at Etihad Stadium as they hope to stretch their winning run to four games

Some City fans were offended by the Spanish-born tactician for calling them out after a near-empty stadium experience during the Leipzig Champions League meeting

Pep Guardiola has no intention to apologise to Manchester City fans who got offended by his plea urging them for support against Southampton in the Premier League this weekend.

Sky Sports reports that no fewer than 38,062 supporters watched the Citizens kick off their Champions League campaign in a nine-goal thriller against RB Leipzig during the week.

And after the meeting, the Catalan-born tactician urged more fans to attend Saturday's match as they continue their title defence.

Pep Guardiola trying to receive Ferran Torres back to the bench after substituting him during their Champions League clash. Photo by Vincent Mignott/DeFodi Images

Source: Getty Images

The comments however sounded off to City's official supporters' club general secretary Kevin Parker who said Guardiola should "stick" to coaching as he "doesn't understand the difficulties" supporters face.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

While addressing the media during his pre-match press conference on Friday, September 17, Guardiola said that those who he feels irritated by his comments have misinterpreted him as reported by Sky Sports and Mirror UK.

What Pep Guardiola said

"Did I say after the game that I was disappointed that the stadium was not full? An interpretation is an interpretation. I am not going to apologise for what I said because I didn't say it wrong.

"I'm surprised about what happened with this man [Parker]. It's not the first time I said in my career - I said it at Barcelona and Bayern and here. When we played a tough game like Leipzig and play three games later with a lack of preparation (against Southampton) I know how difficult it is, to ask for us all to do it again on Saturday again.

"I made an approach to do something together again the next Saturday at 3pm. What I said was we need the support, with 10,000, 30,000, 40,000, 50,000 - it doesn't matter how many people come - but I invite them to come and enjoy the game because we need the support.

Man City fans' response to Pep Guardiola

Legit.ng earlier reported that Manchester City fans have responded to Pep Guardiola after the gaffer urged full support for the club’s next home game in the Premier League against Southampton.

City were in rampant form on Wednesday, September 15, as they ran out 6-3 winners against Leipzig in Group A of the Champions League.

Pep's concerns about the scanty Etihad The 6-3 win was attended by a crowd of 38000 fans, something which Guardiola was very critical about post-match.

Source: Legit