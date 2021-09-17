Victor Osimhen on Thursday night, September 16, netted a brace for Napoli against Leicester City in Europa League

Two two goals scored by the Super Eagles striker gave his side a point against the Premier League club

The Nigerian star has now explained that he is happy netting a brace stressing that he wants to continue with such form

Victor Osimhen who is a Nigerian striker has stated emphatically that he is ready to continue his impressive performances this term towards helping Napoli in all competitions.

The Super Eagles star was the hero for Napoli on Thursday night, September 16, as his two goals saved the Italian side from suffering a defeat against Premier League side Leicester City in the Europa League.

Leicester City went into this game with their morale boosted and wanted to make their fans happy against Napoli, but Victor Osimhen spoiled the show for them.

Victor Osimhen in action for Napoli in the Europa League. Photo by Jan Kruger

Ayoze Perez netted the first goal for Leicester City at the King Power stadium in the 9th minute before Barnes doubled the lead in the 64th minute.

Leicester City fans were in joyous momentum after their two-goal lead and they were even expecting more goals before Victor Osimhen broke their hearts.

Osimhen scored in the 69th and 87th minute to give Napoli a draw against Leicester City as the match ended 2-2.

According to the report on GOAL and Marca, Victor Osimhen explained that he wants to continue netting for Napoli thanking his teammates for the support.

Victor Osimhen's reaction

“I’m happy and we played as a team, even when we went two goals down, we kept playing as a team.

“I don’t want to set an objective. The club always believed in me, starting with these two goals is certainly important and I want to continue like this.

“I have everything to give to Napoli, I want to stay healthy, avoid injuries and one step at a time we can together achieve our targets.''

