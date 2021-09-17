Manchester United stars are already feeling the heat of Cristiano Ronaldo's second coming claims Jamie Carragher

The Liverpool icon insists that the 36-year-old forward will deny some players adequate playing time

Carragher added that £73m Jadon Sancho is already competing for position with Mason Greenwood

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United is already taking a toll on some of their players.

The 36-year-old forward rejoined the Red Devils on a two-year deal from Juventus during the summer transfer window.

They paid about £20 million to secure the services of their legend who got his second reign started with a brace in their 4-1 triumph over Newcastle United after the international break.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho, and Greenwood during Man United's training session earlier this week. Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United

Source: Getty Images

Carragher claims stars like Paul Pogba, Mason Greenwood, Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, and Edison Cavani are already affected by Ronaldo's presence according to UK Mirror quoting Daily Telegraph.

The 43-year-old insisted that the most immediate impact is on £73 million Sancho, who will now struggle for playing time, competing with an in-form Greenwood for the right-wing.

Jamie Carragher's concerns about Ronaldo's return

“The most immediate impact is on Sancho, who is now fighting with Greenwood for his favoured position on the right.

“He played on the left-wing in his first two United appearances, switching flanks in midweek prior to being subbed early when the team was reduced to 10 men.”

Carragher also highlighted the problems Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will face integrating Marcus Rashford back into the team after returning to full fitness.

