Dimitar Berbatov is concerend with how Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will manage his mtalentedan United squad

The former Red Devils' striker stated that Ronaldo's inclusion into the team would make some of his teammates sad

United suffered their first loss in the Champions League at the hand of Young Boys despite going ahead in the game

Dimitar Berbatov has warned ole Gunnar Solskjaer that the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo could have its blessings and curses, Mirror.

Ronaldo has busted into the scene since his arrival from Juventus this summer, scoring three goals in two matches.

CR7's arrival at Old Trafford has further affected the chances of the likes of Edison Cavani and Anthony Martial have been dropped from the pecking order.

Dimitar Bervatov warns Solskjaer that Ronaldo could have made his teammates unhappy. Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt and Mathew Peters

Source: Getty Images

Cavani had a brilliant season with United in their last campaign and it is possible for the Uruguayan to have been left upset.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Berbatov's fears about Ronaldo making other players unhappy

Berbatov told Betfair:

"It will be interesting to see how Ole keeps the other players happy. He will have to decide how he uses the likes of Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial. This is when managing a talented squad becomes difficult because players will feel hard done by.

"Cavani is probably unhappy. The Uruguayan had a great first season at United and how he's dropped down the pecking order and lost his NO.7 to Ronaldo.

"I hope Ole has had an honest conversation with Cavani about his plans for the team. As a player in this situation, you understand that the manager's job is to pick the best team, but you always want to play and become unhappy when you're left out."

The Red Devils will return to action when they travel to the London Stadium to take on West Ham United in a Premier League fixture.

Scholes warns Solskjaer about possible sack

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Paul Scholes has warned his former teammate Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that he risks being sacked as Man United manager if he fails to win trophies this season, Mirror, Manchester Evening News.

The Red Devils were humbled by Young Boys in the Champions League despite going ahead through an early goal from Cristiano Ronaldo.

The complexion of the match changed when Aaron Wan-Bissak was shown a red card after delivering a dangerous tackle.

Legit.ng also reported that Cristiano Ronaldo was substituted in the 71st minute for Jesse Lingard during Man United's 2-1 loss to Young Boys in the Champions League, Marca, Mirror.

The Portuguese striker was unhappy to be subbed off during the game after scoring United's first and nearly got a penalty which the referee ignored.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner scored in the 13th minute to keep the Red Devils in control of the game only for Aaron Wan-Bissaka to be shown a red card for a dangerous tackle.

Source: Legit.ng News