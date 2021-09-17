Lionel Messi recently left Spanish giants Barcelona for a move to French side Paris Saint-Germain and has made debut

Mateo, Ciro and Thiago who are his sons have been spotted dancing and singing to music of Parisian rapper MHD

Messi is currently happy in Paris as the Argentine is having reunion with Brazilian footballer Neymar

Lionel Messi's sons are now gradually adapting to new lifestyles in Paris following their relocation from Barcelona where they were born and raised up by their parents.

The Messi's brothers have been spotted dancing and singing to a tune by high-profile Parisian rapper MHD in Paris in front of their mum and dad.

According to the report on Espana, the three sons were dancing in place that looks like an hotel room and the video was recorded and shared by the father.

Lionel Messi in action for Paris Saint-Germain. Photo by Lars Baron

Source: Getty Images

Mateo, Thiago and Ciro are the three sons of Lionel Messi who has made his debut for French giants Paris Saint-Germain.

Lionel Messi left Barcelona after more than 20 years and the club's fans are still battling to cope after his departure as they wanted him to stay.

The Argentine according to media reports never wanted to leave and even agreed pay cut, but Barcelona were unable to register him because of their financial issues.

Presently, Lionel Messi has not scored or made any assist for Paris Saint-Germain in the League and Champions League, but the Argentine will hope things change for better in subsequent games.

Paris Saint-Germain will be facing Lyon in their next game which is expected to be tough battle.

