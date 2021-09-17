Lionel Messi and his teammates failed to help PSG overcome Club Brugge in their Champions League Group A opener earlier this week

Despite scoring first, Ander Herrera's goal was cancelled out by Hans Vanaken's 27th-minute effort as they settled for a stalemate

Ex-Liverpool keeper Mingolet has now mocked the trio of Messi, Neymar, and Mbappe saying they hardly gave him work to do in the game

Star-studded Paris Saint Germain settled for a 1-1 draw against Club Brugge in their Champions League meeting earlier this week.

A goal each from Ander Herrera and Hans Vanaken ensured both sides ended the game in a stalemate at Jan Bryedel Stadium on Wednesday, September 15.

The result means both teams are second and third on the Group A table with one point each after matchday one of the UEFA elite championship.

Former Liverpool Simon Mignolet against Lionel Messi during Champions League clash between Club Brugge and PSG. Photo by Anthony Dibon/Icon Sport

Despite fielding Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe in the attack of PSG, Mauricio Pochettino's superstars failed to show up with midfielder Herrera scoring their only goal.

The Argentine recently joined the Parc Des Princes Stadium outfit on a two-year deal and he is still waiting for his maiden goal for them as reported by UK Express.

Meanwhile, former Liverpool star Simon Mignolet who was in goal for the Belgian side has now aimed jibes at PSG and Messi, insisting they barely troubled him throughout the game.

What Simon Mignolet said about Messi and PSG

"I didn't really have much work to do. We played very well collectively. We didn't give an incredible attack chance. You cannot mark them one-on-one, they have so much quality to beat their man.

"We tried to defend collectively to not leave them any space. I made two, three saves, not very difficult ones at that."

Pochettino's men will now shift their attention to their Ligue 1 game against Lyon this weekend with Messi continuing to search for his first goal for his new club.

It wasn’t to be for PSG but Messi will be hoping to add to his account when they lock horns with Lyon over the weekend.

