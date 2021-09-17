The Big Brother Naija show which kicked off on July 24 is gradually coming to an end and even the Shine Ya Eye housemates know it

Angel in a conversation with Liquorose resigned to fate about her eviction and noted that she is not fazed by whatever happens

The housemate also revealed that three people would be evicted soon, of which she is one, and chipped in that she would enjoy her last days

The Big Brother Naija season 6 is slowly drawing to a close and another eviction is upon the Shine Ya Eye housemates.

Controversial housemate, Angel in a conversation with Liquorose stated that anything that wants to happen should happen.

Angel says three people will be evicted Photo credit: @bigbronaija/@theangelbsmith

Source: Instagram

She continued by telling the dancer that three people would be evicted and to show that she thinks she is one of them, said that she would enjoy the last days before the eviction

Liquorose made fun of how easily Angel said the words and reminded her of how she almost passed out when her name was called during the previous eviction.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The dancer also assured her that she is not going anywhere.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

Mixed reactions greeted Angel's declaration, read some of the comments sighted below:

temiitayy:

"From your mouth to Gods ears."

prettyjoyclara:

"She is going. She don try."

official_princenathaniel:

"Either you leave or not. This is the beginning of your greatness."

prowess.devices:

"Of all people Angel thinks she’s going? Impossible."

mr_jay188:

"If WM said this, all hell would break loose. WM pls press their necks with your opinions."

athinimabongo:

"She can go home now, we've seen enough of her."

outsidedrops:

"Angel even if you come on Sunday you will be alright !!!! You have than more than enough for production! Your fish cranky is more popular than some present and ex housemates lol!"

Angel asks Biggie for a psychologist

During one of Angel's diary sessions, she revealed to Big Brother that she has been emotionally exhausted, worried and tired.

Angel continued by saying that one of the reasons she auditioned for the show was to find stability and expressed worry over figuring what the future holds for her.

After discussing other issues concerning the house with Biggie, she asked to see a psychologist or therapist because she doesn't have anyone to vent to since Arin left.

Source: Legit