Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has posted nice photo on social media to greet Muslims faithfuls

The former Kano Pillars captain stands in front of his expensive car garage in his white Agbada to wish Muslims happy Friday

Ahmed Musa was among the Super Eagles players who played against Liberia and Cape Verde in 2022 World Cup qualifiers

Ahmed Musa who is the captain of the Super Eagles of Nigeria has posted an adorable photo of himself on social media where he stepped out in style showing his expensive car garage.

Every Friday is known and regarded as a blessed day for all Muslims everywhere in the world as it is the day special prayers are offered to the Almighty Allah who is the Creator of Heaven and Earth.

And as a devoted Muslim, Ahmed Musa showed his attire while wishing all Islamic faithfuls Jummat Mubarak.

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa in action. Photo by Kevin C. Cox

Source: Getty Images

In the photo the former Leicester City striker posted, Ahmed Musa can be seen in joyous momentum while rocking his white Agbada cloth.

And behind him in the photo is his car-studded garage which is worth over N200M as the likes of G wagon, Hilus, Range Rover, Benz of different types are in the house of the Super Eagles captain.

Musa is no doubt one of the richest Nigerian players considering the money the former Kano Pillars captain has made thanks to football.

Gone are the days when Ahmed Musa used to work around of the streets of Jos in Plateau State, today, he is so blessed to the level that there is hardly anything he can't buy if he wants it.

NFF accepts error on Ahmed Musa's caps for Super Eagles

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how new statement by the Nigerian Football Federation admits that FIFA’s record of 98 caps for the Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa is right.

It was gathered that two previous games which the star played in were nullified and do not count as a FIFA approved game.

The president of the NFF Amaju Pinnick earlier stated that the football house will reward Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa with N10million for reaching 100 caps.

At the age of 17, Musa made his senior team debut on August 5, 2010, in a qualification match for the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations against Madagascar after he came on as a substitute for Mikel Obi in the 2-0 win.

